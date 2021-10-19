Over the last couple of years, there’s been a lot of chatter about dating and relationship red flags – aka the subtle warning signs that someone you’re seeing isn’t good for you, or you need to steer clear of altogether. And now, thanks to the creation of the ‘red flag trend’, the subject is more popular than ever.

Type the red flag emoji into Twitter and you’ll see what we’re talking about. The trend, which sees people use the red flag emoji to point out behaviours they think are worrying or harmful, has officially gone viral, with Twitter reporting a 616% increase in the use of the emoji in the UK last week alone.

And while many people have since gone on to apply the emoji to other areas of their life such as friendships or work, there are still plenty of relatable (and often cringeworthy) dating-related red flags to scroll through.