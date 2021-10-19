Women are using the red flag emoji trend to air their dating frustrations – and they’re all so relatable
- Lauren Geall
Twitter has seen a 616% rise in the use of the emoji over the last week in the UK.
Over the last couple of years, there’s been a lot of chatter about dating and relationship red flags – aka the subtle warning signs that someone you’re seeing isn’t good for you, or you need to steer clear of altogether. And now, thanks to the creation of the ‘red flag trend’, the subject is more popular than ever.
Type the red flag emoji into Twitter and you’ll see what we’re talking about. The trend, which sees people use the red flag emoji to point out behaviours they think are worrying or harmful, has officially gone viral, with Twitter reporting a 616% increase in the use of the emoji in the UK last week alone.
And while many people have since gone on to apply the emoji to other areas of their life such as friendships or work, there are still plenty of relatable (and often cringeworthy) dating-related red flags to scroll through.
It’s worth noting that not every one of the red flags these tweets have pointed out is universally bad behaviour, and as Stylist contributor Toni Tone previously pointed out, sometimes looking for the red flags can stop you from noticing the ‘green flags’ (ie the positive things that make someone a good partner) in your relationship.
However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t lessons to be learnt from taking a scroll through some of the best dating red flag posts that have emerged over the last week. Keep reading to check out some of our favourites.
“Men who believe they don’t need to compliment you because others do it already”
“Going all day without talking to me”
“I’m not about to argue with you”
“Go ahead and leave like everybody else does”
“They only respond to the part they want to”
“Posting red flags but does 99% of the things posted”
