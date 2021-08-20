However, sometimes, especially online, there can be confusion about what a red flag really is. It’s a muddy area (and highly subjective of course). For example, your partner not posting about you on social media is often framed as something problematic, maybe there’s even a hint that they’re not committed to the relationship, when it’s may just be that they prefer privacy, or just don’t place as much value on Instagram or Facebook as you do.

The thing is that red flags can often be intangible; gut feelings about something or someone which makes it hard to contextualise them. But it is important to differentiate between red flags and behaviour to be wary of, and annoying habits which you might choose to overlook (we do all have them, after all).

So we consulted three relationship experts about red flags that deserve your attention and the best way to deal with them.