If you’re on a dating app, catfishing is one thing we’ve all been wary about at one point or another.

Whether it’s paying attention to catfishing red flags on dating apps or gently letting someone down after discovering they’re not who they appear to be, catfishing is one of those things that hangs like a dark cloud hovering above our dating app experiences as we hope to never experience it (or experience it again).

But now we’re seeing the emergence of a different type of catfishing, with people not using fake or heavily edited photos to look “better”, but instead choosing images that showcase their personality or what they think is less “desirable” – and it’s called reverse catfishing.