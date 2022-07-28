Relationships that last: how ‘romantic nostalgia’ keeps love strong
Ever looked back on a particularly magic moment in your relationship and been filled with a renewed surge of love for your partner? According to a new study, this is called ‘romantic nostalgia’ and it’s a very real phenomenon.
Millennials have been called the nostalgia generation thanks to their obsession with 2000s TV shows, retro fashion and the pre-social media age. After all, nostalgia can be seductive. Who doesn’t enjoy getting lost in a daydream of a simpler, happier time – or at least a time that seems simpler in hindsight.
While living in the past can come with risks, according to new research, nostalgia may have some benefits when it comes to our love lives. In a new study published in the Journal Of Social And Personal Relationships, Nicholas D Evans, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Manitoba, discovered that ‘romantic nostalgia’ for past moments in our relationships can actually help to strengthen the relationship in the present.
As Evans explained to PsyPost, previous studies explored how nostalgia could help us to feel closer to those around us.
“Coming from a background investigating romantic relationships early in my academic career, I was really interested in understanding how this connectedness benefit could extend to romantic relationships,” Evans said. “Surprisingly, the work investigating nostalgia within a romantic context was fairly limited, so I was thrilled at the prospect of extending the nostalgia research to investigating its relevance to romantic relationships,” he added.
In their first study, they found that people who looked back on past moments of their relationship with nostalgic fondness were more likely to experience relationship closeness, satisfaction and commitment.
In another study, Evans asked a select group of university students to write about a nostalgic experience from their relationship. They reported higher levels of relationship satisfaction after the exercises. Then, Evans asked the participants to listen to a song that reminded them of their partners – again, the participants felt higher levels of satisfaction with their relationship.
“Experiencing romantic nostalgia through recalling a significant event involving one’s current romantic partner can, at least briefly, enhance their perceptions of closeness, commitment and satisfaction with their partner,” Evans explained.
As Evans went on to explain, this study is only the beginning of his work in the field of romantic nostalgia. He still wants to explore how long the effects of romantic nostalgia last and how it could be used to improve relationships.
“Could experiencing romantic nostalgia facilitate intentions to maintain or improve one’s relationship, such as an enhanced willingness to be understanding and forgiving of one’s partner and accommodating for their needs?” he wondered. “This is an important question to address in order to better understand romantic nostalgia’s potential benefits for relationship quality and functioning.”
Of course, romantic nostalgia may prove to be a double-edged sword. While reminiscing about special moments from the past in your relationship may help you to see your current relationship with kinder eyes, it might also distract you from practical problems in your relationship, too. Just remember, next time you find yourself becoming nostalgic about the good old days in your relationship, the act of remembering may be skewing your perception of the present – for better or the worse.
Images: Getty