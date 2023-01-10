Fair enough. Tell me more – how does it work? Scrumming is pretty simple, really. There are two ways to go about it – either you and a potential partner go on a first date with an already established couple, or you team up with some single friends to go on your first dates together. The former might be a little awkward – especially if the couple you’re with are very lovey-dovey – so the second option might be best.

Hold on a second, what’s wrong with going on a date on your own? There’s nothing ‘wrong’ with a one-on-one date, but for people with dating anxiety, the idea of meeting up with a stranger can be pretty stressful. In this case, having a friend by their side can give them a much-needed boost of confidence. Plus, if things work out, then you can spend time one-on-one getting to know each other better on your second date.

I can kind of see the appeal. So what kinds of dates would ‘scrumming’ suit? Any normal first date activities will work, whether that’s going for drinks or doing an activity like mini golf or bowling. You might even get a group discount if there’s loads of you!