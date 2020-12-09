But it’s not all bad news. Anecdotally, the events of this year have caused some people to put renewed focus on dating in a way they’ve never thought to do before.

“Going into lockdown while living on my own completely changed my attitude to dating,” says Stylist digital writer Hollie Richardson. “I no longer had the distractions of my social life to use as an excuse. And of course I needed to find new ways to kick the boredom of lockdown.

“I also realised I finally wanted to prioritise my love life, after years of pushing it aside. What’s the point in being scared of a bit of rejection or game playing when there’s a pandemic going on?”

Stylist’s Chloe Gray agrees. “I am feeling more open to the idea of exclusivity with someone [under lockdown],” she says. “At least so they can come over to keep me company and bring some joy with less worry of infecting each other and being criticised by others.”