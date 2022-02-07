It’s safe to say that dating can be pretty awkward at times.

From the anxiety around presenting the best version of ourselves to constantly keeping the conversation flowing, we sometimes place so much pressure on these experiences that the element of fun that should be felt on dates immediately flies out of the window.

And for people who are particularly shy, the dating game is made even harder.

A 2019 YouGov survey found 47% of respondents described themselves as shy, highlighting just how many of us deal with shyness on a day-to-day basis and its effect on various aspects of our lives – including dating.