You experience a breakdown in communications in your relationship

Richard adds that decision fatigue can significantly impact family life at home and result in relationship tensions. “I can imagine the tension and ongoing irritability can occur due to the mental impact faced by someone with decision fatigue and their inability to make decisions, which can negatively impact their partner,” she says.

“Alternatively, this struggle to make decisions may result in the person shutting down or stating they don’t care to get out of their decision-making slump, which can cause a block in any relationship if you refuse to confront things head-on.”

You struggle to make smaller decisions on a first date and beyond

Therapist Brooke Schwartz has found that decision fatigue can lead to feeling overwhelmed and anxious about the smaller things when it comes to a first date – whether it’s what to wear or where to go.

“Things like deciding what to wear on a first date can leave someone feeling so anxious that they end up cancelling the date altogether,” she says. “And this can progress even when you get to the stage of being in a relationship, from an inability to pick a restaurant for a date, choosing a home to live in or deciding whether or not one wants to have children.”