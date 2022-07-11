6 signs that you might be an emotionally unavailable person, according to a therapist
From commitment issues to struggling to take the initiative in a relationship, these are the signs that you might be emotionally unavailable, according to a therapist.
Have you ever dated someone who is emotionally unavailable? I have.
It’s something that can massively impact any budding relationship, and for the person on the opposite end of it, you can be left feeling extremely anxious, as though you are not in an emotionally safe situation because… well, you’re not.
Emotional unavailability is often labelled a red flag and something you should run from at the first sign of in a prospective partner – but what if you are the emotionally unavailable one and aren’t even aware of it?
Well, there are a few ways to recognise these signs within yourself, as highlighted by therapist Ron Yap.
In a recent Instagram, Yap broke down the signs that you may be emotionally unavailable while reflecting on his own experiences.
“Realising that I’ve been emotionally unavailable for the past God-knows-how-many years was a eureka moment for me, because I realised how much of my own pain and loneliness… was my own doing,” he captioned the post.
“Of course, I’m not saying that I wished this upon myself. What happened was that the way I was brought up and my years of being isolated in my own shell made opening up to others feel… weird. Which is why closeness and even love feel unfamiliar to me, even till today.”
In the post, Yap highlights the first sign of emotionally unavailabity as someone who has commitment issues and finds it difficult to be present for “major milestones with your partner” or even smaller ones such as making plans with your friends.
“Yap adds that those who are emotionally unavailable often don’t like labels in their relationships and usually refer to the people they’re dating as “friends, partners, friends with benefits and acquaintances,” adding that emotionally unavailable people tend to have an “inconsistent” communication style.
Next up, the therapist says that emotionally unavailable people rarely take the initiative in relationships and rarely open up about themselves to others. Finally, they tend to think of relationships and friendships as ‘work’, preferring to keep their options open. Trusting others often “does not come easily” to emotionally unavailable people.
In the post, which has received over 5,000 likes, Yap also mentions one key way a person can change their emotionally unavailable ways.
“Do the opposite of what’s listed in this post. Of course, it goes deeper than that and you have to fix some core beliefs, but making a concerted effort to reverse the signs of emotional unavailability can do a huge deal in taking this burden off your back.”
Image: Getty