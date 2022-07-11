Well, there are a few ways to recognise these signs within yourself, as highlighted by therapist Ron Yap.

In a recent Instagram, Yap broke down the signs that you may be emotionally unavailable while reflecting on his own experiences.

“Realising that I’ve been emotionally unavailable for the past God-knows-how-many years was a eureka moment for me, because I realised how much of my own pain and loneliness… was my own doing,” he captioned the post.

“Of course, I’m not saying that I wished this upon myself. What happened was that the way I was brought up and my years of being isolated in my own shell made opening up to others feel… weird.⁠ Which is why closeness and even love feel unfamiliar to me, even till today.”

In the post, Yap highlights the first sign of emotionally unavailabity as someone who has commitment issues and finds it difficult to be present for “major milestones with your partner” or even smaller ones such as making plans with your friends.