Letting people in emotionally can be a scary experience – especially when you’ve done it before and it hasn’t quite worked out.

Whether it’s a relationship that went sour or being betrayed by a friend, that feeling of opening up to someone and seeing it backfire can feel like a slap in the face and leave you wondering if you should ever be quite so trusting again.

So how do we navigate through these challenges and allow ourselves to open up and experience the beauty of letting people in without feeling so jaded?

Well, the self-care app Head Help is unpacking just that in a post which highlights the signs when someone has ‘fear of abandonment’ issues.