Avoid texting your ex

“When we feel lonely, especially during times like Christmas, texting an ex can feel very tempting. However, we need to remember that we often look back with rose-tinted glasses, and there is usually a reason as to why the relationship did not work out,” explains dating and relationship coach Kate Mansfield.

“It’s important to remember the negative as well as the positive. Obviously, there are exceptions and occasionally reuniting with an ex is a good idea, but if this is the case, make sure to think it through carefully, and do it for the right reasons, not because you are lonely. Use the Christmas period to work on your vision for your love life, then compare this with your ex. Do they match up? If not, forget them.”

Avoid relationship envy

According to Mansfield, the best thing is to get really comfortable with your own company.

“Take yourself out on some fabulous dates; go to places that you’ve always wanted to visit. Learn to feel comfortable in your own skin and in your own company. Remember, it’s an empowering thing to feel comfortable by yourself, and is in fact very important before heading into any relationship. Being with someone just for the sake of being with someone, and particularly for the sake of being with someone over Christmas, may make you feel lonelier in the long run. A wrong connection is worse than being on your own and being free to explore amazing new opportunities.”