‘Snow-globing’ is the toxic dating trend to watch out for this Christmas
Are you dating someone who wants to do non-stop festive activities? Read this.
Name: snow-globing
Meaning: just like Michael Bublé, this trend refers to those people who seem to pop out of nowhere around Christmas time, only to disappear into the background when the new year arrives. You do all those typical festive things together – ice skating, traipsing around a festive market – but as soon as January arrives and life goes back to normal, their interest seems to vanish.
Origin: unlike snow-storming, snow-globing was coined all the way back in 2019 by Cosmopolitan’s Candice Jalili to describe those people who spend all of December making you feel like the love of their life – only to dump you after the decorations come down.
God, that sounds harsh. It certainly is – especially since emotions tend to be heightened around Christmas time for a whole bunch of reasons. It’s easy to find yourself caught up in the spirit of the season, but snow-globing is a reminder that not all things are as they might seem.
But why do people snow-globe in the first place? I guess it depends on the individual, but I wouldn’t say all snow-globers are doing it solely to be mean. In the same way that it’s easy to get swept up in the nostalgia of Christmas, it’s probably easier to convince yourself you feel a certain way – or at least make you feel more romantic and in the mood for love. The amount of alcohol consumed at this time of year may also play a part…
Drinking prosecco doesn’t give you an excuse to be awful, though. Never stopped you.
Hey! I prefer a gin and tonic. That’s… not really the point.
So, how can you tell if you’re being snow-globed? It can be difficult, especially because someone who is snow-globing typically keeps their true feelings secret until the very last moment, but there are some subtle signs to keep an eye out for. For example, are they rushing into lots of dates in a very short period of time or showering you with affection in a way that feels excessive or disingenuous? If so, you might want to keep your wits about you.
But what if the person you’re dating is just really into Christmas? You always assume the worst in people. If I did, would I still be trying to help you?
Just answer the question. While someone who is snow-globing will probably just be going through the motions, someone who is Christmas-obsessed will probably get excited by the prospect of doing festive things and share stories with you about Christmases past. That’s not a hard and fast rule, but it might help you feel more comfortable if someone you start dating wears Christmas jumpers 24/7.
To be fair, if someone did that, I don’t think the snow-globing would be the issue. At last, that’s something we agree on.
Image: Getty