‘Snow-globing’ is the toxic dating trend to watch out for this Christmas

Name: snow-globing

Meaning: just like Michael Bublé, this trend refers to those people who seem to pop out of nowhere around Christmas time, only to disappear into the background when the new year arrives. You do all those typical festive things together – ice skating, traipsing around a festive market – but as soon as January arrives and life goes back to normal, their interest seems to vanish.

Origin: unlike snow-storming, snow-globing was coined all the way back in 2019 by Cosmopolitan’s Candice Jalili to describe those people who spend all of December making you feel like the love of their life – only to dump you after the decorations come down.

God, that sounds harsh. It certainly is – especially since emotions tend to be heightened around Christmas time for a whole bunch of reasons. It’s easy to find yourself caught up in the spirit of the season, but snow-globing is a reminder that not all things are as they might seem.