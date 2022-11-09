Is social media ruining what counts as good communication in a relationship?

How many times has your heart skipped a beat when you noticed the person you’re dating has viewed your Instagram story? How about when they’ve liked a tweet or commented on an Instagram post? Chances are, like me, you have at some point.

There’s something about these social media interactions that truly have a hold on our generation. While daily late-night phone calls and voice note check-ins are markers of good communication, somehow we’ve found ourselves in a space where sending memes back and forth is deemed a valuable “love language” and going for hours on end without speaking before getting a notification that your post has been liked by the person you’re seeing is enough to make you feel all giddy and excited inside.

While these social media interactions are a form of communication, the increase in their popularity and, correspondingly, a decrease in the use of traditional forms of communication, such as talking on the phone or face-to-face, is not necessarily a change for the better.