Is social media ruining what counts as good communication in a relationship?
Whether it’s liking an Instagram story or sending back-to-back memes, social media has become central in our communication with others – but how is this negatively impacting our relationships?
How many times has your heart skipped a beat when you noticed the person you’re dating has viewed your Instagram story? How about when they’ve liked a tweet or commented on an Instagram post? Chances are, like me, you have at some point.
There’s something about these social media interactions that truly have a hold on our generation. While daily late-night phone calls and voice note check-ins are markers of good communication, somehow we’ve found ourselves in a space where sending memes back and forth is deemed a valuable “love language” and going for hours on end without speaking before getting a notification that your post has been liked by the person you’re seeing is enough to make you feel all giddy and excited inside.
While these social media interactions are a form of communication, the increase in their popularity and, correspondingly, a decrease in the use of traditional forms of communication, such as talking on the phone or face-to-face, is not necessarily a change for the better.
I’m not the only one who has been thinking about this lately. Author Bolu Babalola recently posted a tweet on how social media has changed what we deem to be good communication when dating.
“Social media has really weakened the parameters of what counts as communication in romance,” Babalola tweeted. “An ‘interaction’ shouldn’t count as communication. Someone watching your story doesn’t or shouldn’t actually count as real tangible attention lol, where is the effort, the demonstration.”
Many agreed with Babalola’s post, with one commenting: “The rise of social media plus the pandemic means that, generally, we’re worse at social interaction, but she’s so right. Now outright and ‘showy’ displays of affection – actually letting someone just know you like them – take place less and less.”
Another commented: “I agree. The way we communicate and our standards have slipped so much that this is seen as a valid enough form of communication and it really isn’t alone.”
According to Tina Wilson, relationship expert and founder of the app Wingman, our willingness to accept these interactions as signs of affection (when they might not be), has a lot to do with how social media can provide us with a warped sense of intimacy. “It gives us a false sense of reality by manipulating our perceptions to think we are closer to someone than we are,” she explains.
“These ‘secondary’ forms of communication become over analysed when we like someone. For instance, when we are dating someone and they view our Instagram story, it sets off the same feel-good chemicals in the brain as when they reach out to us directly through a ‘primary’ form of communication, such as sending a text or calling.
“But these secondary communications should not be viewed as primary communications, which in dating can spell love disaster when it gives the person on the receiving end false hope of feeling more connected. It can cause confusion when, in reality, the other person is likely liking, viewing and commenting on lots of other people’s social media profiles.”
Wilson says these forms of communication can in turn have a negative impact on the person you’re seeing or in a relationship with, mainly resulting in missed communication.
“Missed communication can occur when not having clear communication and that’s where these interactions on social media become more of a focus as you’re not getting what you need elsewhere. Neediness can also become an issue as one person may seek attention that they’re not being given and might express feelings of hurt and disappointment which can make the other person pull away from the relationship.”
This limited form of communication also means that you’ll always stay at ‘first base’ by communicating through social media, Wilson explains. “You cannot build the bonds needed for a strong relationship unless you are spending significant time with the person and your emotions are relayed in person as well as over social media.”
“Unfortunately, social media has lowered our standards and what was once deemed unacceptable or a passive way of communicating by older millennials is now seen as the new norm in society among younger millennials and Gen Z .”
But that’s not to say you’re not in control, too. “Take a step back and assess your situation,” she advises. “Ask yourself: how active are they on social media and how much time does it consume?”
Wilson adds that daters should ask themselves if their needs are being met and how often they feel they’re receiving dedicated quality time with their partner or person they’re seeing.
“Someone can be very active on social media and still express affection or be attentive if there is a good balance,” she says. “Red flags should ring if they infrequently call or text you directly and you don’t spend much physical time together.
“This just indicates they seek attention via a social media platform more than they are interested in you or wanting a relationship.”
While getting a like here and there might be nice, the level of importance we place on these interactions proves just how much our standards are changing and how social media is impacting that.
But communicating with someone we’re seeing should go way beyond social media interactions and sending a barrage of memes to one another – and it’s important that we all don’t forget that.
Image: Getty