You know how it goes. After days (or even weeks) of scrolling on your dating apps, you finally find someone you have a connection with. The dutiful exchange of messages goes well, and there’s enough of a hint of a spark to arrange to meet up. But that’s where the problems start.

They’re away at the weekend and you work late on Mondays. It’s their mum’s birthday on Tuesday and you don’t have a free Friday night for the next four weeks. It becomes an endless dance of “are you free this week?” amid a sea of “another time, maybe?” before you decide to cut your losses.

In 2022, it feels like we’re spending more time talking about when we can go on dates than actually doing it – and it’s driving us to dating app burnout.