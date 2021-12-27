It’s a similar story for other popular dating apps including Bumble and Hinge. Bumble saw a 15% increase in matches on Dating Sunday 2020 meanwhile 22.5% more people used Hinge on Dating Sunday last year.

So why is this Sunday so popular for online dating? Ellen Nguyen, a dating strategy coach for women, tells Stylist it could be down to the fact it’s a new year and people are feeling hopeful and ready to date after some rest during the holidays.

Another reason, suggests Nguyen, is after socialising with coupled-up friends and family over the festive period, people might feel the desire to make new connections and find a relationship for themselves.

“Also, there’s not much to do on Sunday evenings in January, especially during Covid, so joining a dating app definitely has its appeal,” she adds.

Whatever your reason for online dating, here are some tips to help you make the most out of Dating Sunday. Happy swiping!