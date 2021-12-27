This is the best day to swipe and match on dating apps in January 2022, according to Tinder
‘Dating Sunday’ is one of the busiest swiping days of the year for Tinder, and it’s just around the corner. Here’s how to make the most of the dating app if you’re single and looking.
If one of your new year’s resolutions is to put yourself out there and date more, it’s probably a good idea to get your profile in order pronto. That’s because Dating Sunday, the busiest online dating day of the year, is almost here.
According to Tinder, the first Sunday of January (the 2nd for 2022), is set to be its busiest day for swiping. Nearly 10% of all swipes in January typically happen on that first Sunday. Back in 2019, a massive 44 million matches were made on Dating Sunday.
It’s a similar story for other popular dating apps including Bumble and Hinge. Bumble saw a 15% increase in matches on Dating Sunday 2020 meanwhile 22.5% more people used Hinge on Dating Sunday last year.
So why is this Sunday so popular for online dating? Ellen Nguyen, a dating strategy coach for women, tells Stylist it could be down to the fact it’s a new year and people are feeling hopeful and ready to date after some rest during the holidays.
Another reason, suggests Nguyen, is after socialising with coupled-up friends and family over the festive period, people might feel the desire to make new connections and find a relationship for themselves.
“Also, there’s not much to do on Sunday evenings in January, especially during Covid, so joining a dating app definitely has its appeal,” she adds.
Whatever your reason for online dating, here are some tips to help you make the most out of Dating Sunday. Happy swiping!
UPDATE YOUR PHOTOS
“It’s important to portray yourself in an authentic, positive way,” says Nguyen. She offers a reminder to steer clear of outdated pictures, group images, poor-quality mirror selfies or airbrushed studio shots. Natural is always best, she advises.
WRITE AN EFFECTIVE BIO
It’s not easy to talk ourselves up, but this is when you’ve got to do it. “Show yourself some love!” says Nguyen.
“Imagine describing your best friend but your best friend is you,” she continues. “Include things that are important to you or you find interesting about yourself. State your values, where you’re at in life, and what you’re looking for.”
When in doubt, keep it clear and simple. Don’t overthink it.
KEEP THE CONVERSATION LIGHT
“Keep the conversation light and fun, save the full-on conversations for when you meet in person,” says Nguyen. Don’t get carried away, she warns.
If they do want to get deep, Nguyen suggests telling them that you’d rather chat properly in person. “If they’re interested, they’ll take it as a cue to set up a date,” she says. “Don’t waste time on penpals. You’re boosting their ego instead of finding a relationship.”
BE ACTIVE IN THE EVENING
According to Tinder, it’s important to be online at prime time. That’s between 7pm and 10pm. So, cancel your Sunday evening plans and have your phone at the ready.
ARRANGE A DATE
“Don’t schedule a date more than two weeks away,” says Nguyen. According to her, if you end up chatting online for ages, it could lead to fantasies and obsessions. Alternatively, things could fizzle out quickly.
“Establish contact and meet in person as soon as possible,” she says. “Think of it as a pre-first date date and get a feel for them as a person. You can arrange a proper first date afterwards.”
Images: Getty