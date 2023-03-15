“‘Don’t take yourself too seriously’ is often viewed in the dating world as being the equivalent of declaring you are unwilling to take on somebody else’s emotional needs and commit to anything serious,” explains Michelle Begy, MD and founder of Ignite Dating.”It’s seen as another way of saying that the person doesn’t intend to take your feelings seriously or be accountable for their behaviour in the relationship, leading you firmly into confusing territory.”

Put simply, it’s a convenient shorthand for declaring you aren’t prepared to put in the effort a blossoming romance needs and deserves.

In the age where some consider even the most basic tenets of relationship building and maintenance as ‘emotional labour’, it’s no surprise that women are more often than not painted as needy or overbearing for requiring regular communication, validation and attention from someone they’re romantically involved with. However, for those who see it as too much of a challenge to date somebody with these ‘high standards’, the code declares that they are unwilling to take on somebody else’s emotional needs.

“It paints a picture of a person who doesn’t want to meet somebody who sees their own boundaries and needs as important,” Begy continues. “It can suggest they want a dating life where they can put in the minimum effort and expect the other person to change their life to suit them.”