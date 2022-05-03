The crisis call

Three months in, things started to get scary. Simon was opening up to me about his family and the high stakes of the diamond world, expertly weaving in what I now know is his lived experience – growing up in Israel under a strict father – while building the character of Lev Leviev’s son. He’d send me articles about the family business that tied in with stories he’d told me, and soon he was sharing the death threats he’d received from ‘enemies’ who wanted to take him down to get to his fortune. Late one night, I saw a WhatsApp message: “Peter, hurt.” There were pictures of the bodyguard I’d met on that first day covered in blood, videos of the two of them in an ambulance. I was absolutely terrified for Simon.

From then on, the atmosphere of fear ramped up. He told me he couldn’t use his cards or book things under his own name anymore, as it would be too easy to trace him. He asked if he could use my credit card, and at that point I felt he’d been so generous – how could I say no to a request from my boyfriend when his safety was at risk? I thought, ‘My God, we’re in a crisis, of course I’ll help’. There was no worry that I would have to pay off the credit he was spending – this was a very rich man, and he’d promised to transfer the money back quickly.

But every time he tried to send me money to cover the debts he was racking up in my name, something went wrong. There was always a feasible explanation; for example, one time I showed staff at American Express the transfer he was trying to make, and they told me the amount was too high and it would bounce back. He’d lie and say, “Ah yes, I can see the money’s come back into my account, I’ll try a different route,” and right there he’d bought himself a few more days.

By this point he was using several credit cards in my name, and putting pressure on me to call up the banks every day and increase the credit limit – he said it was a matter of life or death, that he and his team needed plane tickets and cash to stay on the move and keep safe. He’d send me voice notes sounding so panicked and stressed, but he also kept telling me that we were in this together, that it was us against the world. It was all-consuming, like I was on a wheel that I couldn’t jump off, and the more debt there was, the more I had to cling on to Simon as my only way out.

The truth is, questions did arise in my mind throughout those months we were together. But there was always a counterargument: what about all those people I’d met who knew him, who’d vouched for him? What about the family picture I’d seen of him and his father? Your brain holds on tight to those things because it feels more far-fetched to wonder if it was all a lie.

Weeks later, when I still hadn’t received any money from Simon and the banks were really coming after me, I started to feel physically ill. I told him how scared I was, how I’d run out of means to help him and I was in serious trouble. When I look back at the messages I wrote to him at that time, I see the words of a desperate woman. His demeanour completely changed, and he had no empathy at all; the charming, funny guy I knew was gone. That was when I called American Express and said I suspected I’d been scammed. Within an hour, someone was at my house, and within two hours, I’d learned there was no such person as Simon Leviev.