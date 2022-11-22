It’s all very Eat, Pray, Love, isn’t it? Definitely. But hopefully without all the unhappiness in the build-up to the travelling, hey?

True. So how does it work? There are no hard-and-fast rules about how to embrace WanderLove – it’s up to the individual. For example, if someone works flexibly and travels regularly as a result, they might try going on dates in different countries around the world. However, if someone travels less, they might just try broadening their horizons and dating people from cities across the country they’re based in.

That sounds potentially… complicated? Possibly. Meeting up with people who you don’t live near could require a lot more planning and effort from both sides. But it could also be kind of fun – especially for people who feel like they’re stuck in a real dating rut (cough, cough).

Hey! I’m actually choosing not to date right now, all right? I never said being stuck in a rut was a bad thing! We’ve all been there – especially with the number of options presented to us on dating apps these days. Sometimes, you just need to mix things up to feel excited again – and WanderLove definitely does that.