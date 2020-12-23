“I’d admittedly thought, ‘here’s this guy, he’s going to be my knight in shining armour rescuing me from this pandemic on Zoom’. I think you have this romantic vision of what you hope will happen, which is why a lot of people are also clinging on to relationships that are unhealthy. They just want to have someone there.

“People might be feeling lonely, some people might not be feeling confident in themselves, so they’re relying on someone else to give them a bit of stability during these chaotic times.”

The trick is to try and keep some form of perspective if you can, and understand that the extreme nature of a year-long pandemic doesn’t need to translate into your dating habits, according to Emma Davey, a BACP counsellor and an expert on narcissistic abuse. “This isn’t now or never,” she says.

“We will come through this pandemic eventually, and there is no need to ignore boundaries and lower expectations of what you want from somebody in a relationship.”

Of course, this is easier said than done. Anna, 27, told Stylist that after experiencing something of an “apocalypsing” relationship this year, she went on to refer to it as “some form of romantic whiplash”. Things moved way quicker than she’d have liked with a guy she was dating earlier this year, but she said the emotional connection ended up being almost “addictive”.