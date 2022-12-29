Google search data suggests that people were 10% more likely to consider deleting a dating app in 2022 than they were in 2021 – with searches related to cancelling Tinder up by 35% year-on-year (searches around cancelling Hinge and Bumble were up 33% and 25% respectively). This has coincided with a resurgence in interest in offline dating opportunities, from Bumble’s new IRL speed dating events to the rise of singles parties.

However, if you’re still interested in keeping all your dating options open, including the apps, there’s one day in January that may be of interest: Dating Sunday.

‘Dating Sunday’ (which this year falls on Sunday 8 January 2023) refers to singles joining new dating apps or returning to old favourites on the first Sunday of the year, and is driven by the ‘new year, new me’ feeling many experience during this time.