Reincardating: found yourself stuck in a dating rut? This helpful trend could give you a fresh perspective
- Lauren Geall
Refresh your approach to dating this Valentine’s Day with the help of ‘reincar-dating’.
As much as we might hate to admit it, our dating lives are often full of patterns and repetition.
From picking a certain ‘type’ on dating apps to repeatedly self-sabotaging when things get ‘too serious’, it’s easy to find yourself stuck in a negative cycle when you’re searching for love.
But doing the same thing time and time again and expecting different results rarely leads to success – and that’s why one of 2022’s biggest dating trends is all about taking a step back.
The trend – named ‘reincar-dating’ by Happn’s dating expert Ipek Kucuk – is all about taking a moment to pause amid the chaos of modern dating in order to reassess exactly what you want.
A play on the word ‘reincarnation’ which means to be reborn into another body, reincar-dating is perfect if you’re struggling to define what you’re looking for in a potential partner, or are simply feeling bogged down by the emotional baggage leftover from past bad experiences.
It’s also a great way to rethink your attitude towards dating and achieve a more positive outlook in the long run, which is especially important if, like many, you’re feeling burnt out by the whole process.
“[In 2022] we will see a new flow of daters who are taking the time to ‘reincar-date’ themselves!” Kucuk said. “They will have taken a moment to understand themselves again, and with a positive mental attitude (PMA) on their side, these daters won’t be single for long.”
Speaking to Metro, Kucuk added: “With social events finally back on the cards, singles are ready to get back out there and mingle, but they won’t be the same people they were pre-pandemic in many cases.
“To reincar-date yourself is almost a form of manifestation, where singles put out their best self into the dating world in the hopes of meeting their ultimate partner.”
Kucuk continued: “Those brave enough to go through the process of reincardating have taken a close look at themselves and been honest about the good and bad, owning up to where they may have been going wrong in the past and they are ready to make a change.
“The rebirth that comes from this process is nothing but positive and the reincar-dated singles will have no trouble finding what they are after if they continue to stay true to themselves.”
