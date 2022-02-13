As much as we might hate to admit it, our dating lives are often full of patterns and repetition.

From picking a certain ‘type’ on dating apps to repeatedly self-sabotaging when things get ‘too serious’, it’s easy to find yourself stuck in a negative cycle when you’re searching for love.

But doing the same thing time and time again and expecting different results rarely leads to success – and that’s why one of 2022’s biggest dating trends is all about taking a step back.