If you’re worried about someone popping up out of the blue and winter coating you, Cansdale has a few tips to help you avoid it – starting with having an upfront chat with the person you’re seeing.

“Talking about your intentions early is never a bad idea, particularly if you’ve been there with someone before,” says Cansdale. “This will avoid any awkward crossed wires later down the line and it gives winter coaters the chance to be honest – with you and themselves.”

Next stop, Cansdale advises people to take their time while dating. “I’d caution against jumping into something too soon at any time of year, particularly if it’s with someone you dated before,” she warns. “But as we head into cuffing season this is even more important. By taking things slow, you make sure your date is in it for the right reasons.”

Cansdale adds that winter coaters tend to “want to progress things quickly” and are only in it for a short time, so they need to make it worth their while.

Lastly, the dating expert says that people shouldn’t get comfortable too soon and sticking to “traditional early-stage dates”.

“Avoid cooking dinner at theirs or a movie night at home,” she advises. “Keeping it casual is fine, but make sure they’re still putting the effort in and it doesn’t feel like you’re in old-married-couple territory after just a few weeks. Even if you’ve been there before, let them prove they’re in it for the right reasons.”

Dating can already be a challenge without having to figure out whether the person you’re seeing is just here for cosy Netflix nights at home until spring pops up months later – but being able to detect the signs will make your dating life a lot easier and weed out the pesky winter coaters in your life.