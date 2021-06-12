Alas, anyone who’s been single over recent years will know that meeting someone IRL is a lot easier said than done. As someone who’s been there, I can confirm that a prime minister who looks a lot like Hugh Grant has yet to stand on my doorstep and declare his love for me. And, although we’re embracing these new freedoms, the fact remains that a lot of people are still anxious about meeting people in a post-Covid world.

This all helps to explain the new dating meme that’s going viral on Twitter. Basically, people are declaring that they’re deleting their dating apps, then explaining how they plan to meet someone IRL (which is usually a bizarre rom com plot). It illustrates how fed up we are with online dating, while poking fun at how hard it is to meet someone.