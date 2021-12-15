The evolution of the pandemic and the chaos that comes with it means we’ve all had to get comfortable with dating outside of our usual comfort zones and adopt a new form of dating as the landscape continues to change from what we used to know pre-Covid.

Luckily for us, there is a way to get ahead of the curve on what the latest dating trend is while swiping left and right.

Dating app Hinge has revealed its four data-backed dating predictions to watch out for in 2022 – and the results may come as a surprise to you.