Dating in 2021 is nothing like how they portray it in the movies. Now, many of us can differentiate fantasy from reality, but the disparity between the two is so large that the reality of dating today can be underwhelming, to say the least.

While lots of us have daydreamed about a go-to dating romcom moment, like awkwardly running into the love of your life in the street and instantly locking eyes or finally realising your best friend of 10 years is the one you’re meant to be with – those situations are pretty few and far between in real life and we’re often relegated to the world of dating apps and being asked the same questions over and over and over again.