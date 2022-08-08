Megan, 28, agrees with Eva’s stance, adding that her interest in morning dates keeps things “exciting”.

“I get bored quite easily, so doing different things at different times definitely makes for a change,” she says.

Megan, who has been single for five years, says her first dawn date was a morning walk with a person she matched with on the dating app. “I have a dog, so I was going out for our usual morning walk, and I decided to invite the person I had matched with to come along with me, as they said they often go on morning runs before work,” she said.

“As a result, our date was a bit different from the usual. It also stripped away the nerves that come with a date later on in the day and if you do have a connection, you’re left wanting more, which is always a good thing.”

The more relaxed nature of morning dates is something that also appealed to Louisa, who embarked on a dawn date in a bid to “mix things up”.