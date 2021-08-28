It’s a familiar feeling. You hit the sofa to watch a film together, then barely 10 minutes after the opening credits roll, the person you’re sat with is phone scrolling. The virtual – and unthinkable – equivalent of leaving the cinema.

This is the death of proximity, according to a team of anthropologists at University College London. Just as Boris Johnson is telling us we may throw our arms wide to hug and embrace each other, so researchers are warning that someone who is sat right next to us has “retreated to some other place from which we are excluded without saying goodbye.”

That’s right: 11 researchers have spent 16 months working on what is the most thorough study to date of adult smartphone use, which they have published in The Global Smartphone: Beyond a Youth Technology.

What they found is “a flagrant rupture of conventional etiquette”. And what they have concluded is we need a new set of rules to co-exist in the real and virtual worlds.