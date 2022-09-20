This is what a decade of dating apps has done to your brain
From studies pointing to increased levels of low self-esteem to an overstimulated reward system, what has a decade of dating apps done to our brains? Journalist Olivia Petter dives into the research.
It felt like shopping for love. That’s the best way I can describe my first experience on a dating app. I downloaded Tinder in 2014 when I was in my second year at university. Having been almost entirely single up until that point – and having had far too many experiences of unrequited love with boys at school – I found the ability to swipe from one single man to another thrilling.
There was no pretence about who people were. No ambiguity about whether or not someone was looking for love. And no hours wasted wondering whether or not someone I fancied also fancied me – because I had swiped right on my matches, and they had swiped right on me. It was exhilarating.
That said, I was shy. With a lack of romantic and sexual experience, I found Tinder too intimidating to take seriously at that time. And so, I never met up with anyone I spoke to on the app. At least, I didn’t on that specific one. Fast-forward one year, though, and I was well established on Bumble, Happn and Hinge, the latter of which I’m still using today, eight years later.
All of these apps have helped to define my dating experiences. The catch? I’m starting to think they’re part of the reason why I’m still single.
Of course, I’m not alone. In the decade since Tinder launched, the dating landscape has been forever changed. More than 30% of adults use online dating services; there are now a near-endless number of them – and they’re tailored to all tastes. There are apps for people with beards, for example. Apps for people who want to date millionaires. Apps for people who like bacon. And clowns. Farmers. You get the picture.
But as of this month, we’ve had 10 years of navigating this brave, new digital-first dating world, prompting many to begin examining how it has changed our approach to dating, psychologically speaking. Much has been said about the dopamine hit we get when we match with someone, for example, while others have focused on the impact of judging people based on highly curated profiles. One study from 2020 published in BMC Psychology found that receiving a match on a dating app is akin to receiving a like on another social media platform, such as Instagram, at least where your brain is concerned.
According to another study from the FC Donders Center for Cognitive Neuroimaging, simply seeing people we are attracted to activates a region in the brain, the nucleus accumbens, that is involved in reward processing. While another study found that this area is even more active when it is given an unpredicted reward, such as a match with someone on a dating app, leading psychologists to believe that dating app matches can have a powerful hold on us.
And what about the general dehumanisation of dating? Doesn’t swiping through hundreds of users at a time – perhaps while on the toilet or otherwise occupied – reduce the experience to a game? And how might that affect the way we treat people?
Such questions are now being answered by researchers – and the answers aren’t exactly encouraging. One study from Pew Research found that 45% of people who have used dating sites or apps recently said it left them feeling more frustrated than hopeful. As for what’s bothering them, well, the reasons are varied.
“App dating has become hugely restrictive for some people who find the whole process tedious, boring, time-consuming and intimidating,” says Marc Hekster, consultant clinical psychologist at The Summit Clinic. “The process of opening the app, finding a match, chatting and beginning to engage has become integral to social engagement, but it has also revealed social addiction patterns within romance.”
That’s the tricky thing: dating apps are, like other social media platforms, designed to be addictive, a concept that is entirely at odds with their advertised intention. Put simply, being encouraged to spend all of your time looking for love is predicated on the idea that you will never find it. Hence why many experts argue that dating apps have actually made it harder for people to date.
“People will react within seconds to a profile image of another person, either swiping left almost instantly or choosing to match with them without any particular thought about reason, beyond how they appear on the screen,” adds Hekster. “Thus, there is the risk that stereotyping becomes normalised among users both on and offline.”
There’s also the fact that the sheer volume of single people dating app users are exposed to at once means you’re often left feeling paralysed by choice. “Dating apps have made me even fussier than I used to be,” says Margot, 30. “It’s so easy to swipe through and find something instantly off-putting. One bad photo and I’m not interested, whereas I probably wouldn’t be like that in real life.”
The irony is that this is exactly how the apps were designed to work. “The swipe mechanism itself was designed to turn dating into a casino game,” says Nancy Jo Sales, author of Nothing Personal: My Secret Life In The Dating App Inferno. “Jonathan Badeen, the creator of the swipe, told me in my HBO documentary, Swiped: Hooking Up In The Digital Age, that ‘the swiping mechanism is kind of like a slot machine’.” Naturally, this gamification of dating makes us pickier, but, Sales adds: “It also contributes to how these apps have made dating more impersonal and dehumanising because if dating is a game, it’s no longer about human beings connecting and getting to know each other. It’s about winning.”
One study published in the Harvard Data Science Review compared dating app usage to gaming. The study points out how, until recently, Tinder relied on the Elo system to rate the desirability of users and match them with others in the same league – this system is used by gaming companies to rank players according to ability.
But playing the game isn’t always good for your brain: research has found that helplessly scrolling while waiting for a match is linked to a rise in cortisol levels. “Due to the increased levels of cortisol caused by scrolling, your body actually increases its heart rate, blood pressure, and prepares for a fight or flight response,” states one academic report published by Kenyon College.
And as any dating app user knows, there are only so many times you can lose the game without getting disheartened. “I’m in a weird on-off relationship with dating apps,” says Gabrielle, 30. “At first, scrolling through a seemingly endless bank of potential suitors felt exciting, but now it’s just mundane. We all seem stuck in this cycle of being on the apps but not really using them and not actually setting up dates in real life, either.”
This feeling of dating app fatigue has become a common one among single people. So much so that in 2016 it became a recognised psychological phenomenon, one fuelled by a lack of engagement (one study from Hinge found that only one in 500 swipes resulted in phone numbers being exchanged) and the link between dating app usage and low self-esteem, which is said to come from the frequent rejection of matching with someone and being ignored. It seems that, over time, dating apps have facilitated a significant amount of disappointment and heartache.
Rosie was on dating apps for six years. “I became so tired with dating apps,” she says. “No connection I had ever went anywhere; it got to the point where replying to people on Hinge felt like a chore. It’s hard work.” She has now been with her current boyfriend for 18 months – they met through mutual friends. “If we break up, I will be so reluctant to get back on the apps. I literally dread the prospect.”
Gabrielle, who is still single, agrees that the experience of using dating apps to no avail can be overwhelming. “Name something else more self-destroying than spending hours scouring your social accounts for the right mix of six photos to feature on your profile, along with having to try to sell yourself using prompts like, ‘If I had a superpower, it would be…’, then upping your location preferences from 5 miles to 20 only to get one match every once in a blue moon,” she says. “Then imagine building a rapport with a guy who actually asks you out but later ghosts you once you’ve agreed to go on the date.”
It’s impossible to talk about how dating apps have changed the way we behave without addressing ghosting – and the countless other cruel so-called trends in behaviour that dating apps have made possible. If it’s not ghosting (which one in five people have experienced), it’s being breadcrumbed (sending signs of interest to a romantic partner but never following through with them), zombied (when someone who has ghosted you comes back into your life like nothing has happened), or put in a “backburner” relationship (when you use apps to see if there’s anyone better for you than your current partner), with one study from the US finding that 42% of Tinder users were in a relationship or married.
All of this can take a toll on one’s sense of self-worth. “You hear this often in the therapy room when clients discuss their low self-esteem,” says Josh Smith, relationships counsellor at the charity Relate. “Spending your day scrolling or swiping through other people’s ‘perfect’ lives and ‘perfect’ bodies makes people more anxious about their lives and more negative about their own bodies.” And yet, because of how addictive it is, we continue to subject ourselves to it over and over again.
This is part of the reason why Margot, who is still single, has not been able to delete dating apps from her phone, despite being exhausted by the experience of using them. “I find myself going days without checking them and thinking I’ll delete them. But then I speak to someone who met the ‘most gorgeous boy on Bumble’ and so I tell myself I’m not ready to quit just yet.”
Of course, it’s not all bad. Some studies have shown positive psychological outcomes linked to dating app use. “It opens people up to a wider dating pool and the possibility to cross social and geographic circles,” says Gina Potarca, whose Swiss study from 2020 found that an increasing number of long-distance relationships are forming after meeting on dating apps.
“I also think that the apps can be a tool for self-awareness as they force you to reflect on yourself while presenting yourself online, and to use the eyes of others as a mirror tool. Someone recently confessed to me that she uses dating apps as a tool to take stock of who she is and what she wants at the moment by engaging with others and seeing the type of people who are attracted to her profile.”
As for me, I remain firmly in the camp of dating app fatigue for now. They have definitely made me pickier and given me a slightly pessimistic view of the single market. But who knows what the future holds? Plenty of my friends met their partners and now-spouses on apps. Perhaps they were just lucky: who’s to say that I won’t be, too?
Images: Getty