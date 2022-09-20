This is what a decade of dating apps has done to your brain

Gabrielle, who is still single, agrees that the experience of using dating apps to no avail can be overwhelming. “Name something else more self-destroying than spending hours scouring your social accounts for the right mix of six photos to feature on your profile, along with having to try to sell yourself using prompts like, ‘If I had a superpower, it would be…’, then upping your location preferences from 5 miles to 20 only to get one match every once in a blue moon,” she says. “Then imagine building a rapport with a guy who actually asks you out but later ghosts you once you’ve agreed to go on the date.”

It’s impossible to talk about how dating apps have changed the way we behave without addressing ghosting – and the countless other cruel so-called trends in behaviour that dating apps have made possible. If it’s not ghosting (which one in five people have experienced), it’s being breadcrumbed (sending signs of interest to a romantic partner but never following through with them), zombied (when someone who has ghosted you comes back into your life like nothing has happened), or put in a “backburner” relationship (when you use apps to see if there’s anyone better for you than your current partner), with one study from the US finding that 42% of Tinder users were in a relationship or married.

All of this can take a toll on one’s sense of self-worth. “You hear this often in the therapy room when clients discuss their low self-esteem,” says Josh Smith, relationships counsellor at the charity Relate. “Spending your day scrolling or swiping through other people’s ‘perfect’ lives and ‘perfect’ bodies makes people more anxious about their lives and more negative about their own bodies.” And yet, because of how addictive it is, we continue to subject ourselves to it over and over again.

This is part of the reason why Margot, who is still single, has not been able to delete dating apps from her phone, despite being exhausted by the experience of using them. “I find myself going days without checking them and thinking I’ll delete them. But then I speak to someone who met the ‘most gorgeous boy on Bumble’ and so I tell myself I’m not ready to quit just yet.”

Of course, it’s not all bad. Some studies have shown positive psychological outcomes linked to dating app use. “It opens people up to a wider dating pool and the possibility to cross social and geographic circles,” says Gina Potarca, whose Swiss study from 2020 found that an increasing number of long-distance relationships are forming after meeting on dating apps.

“I also think that the apps can be a tool for self-awareness as they force you to reflect on yourself while presenting yourself online, and to use the eyes of others as a mirror tool. Someone recently confessed to me that she uses dating apps as a tool to take stock of who she is and what she wants at the moment by engaging with others and seeing the type of people who are attracted to her profile.”

As for me, I remain firmly in the camp of dating app fatigue for now. They have definitely made me pickier and given me a slightly pessimistic view of the single market. But who knows what the future holds? Plenty of my friends met their partners and now-spouses on apps. Perhaps they were just lucky: who’s to say that I won’t be, too?