“During the pandemic, I asked strangers to send me their sex secrets anonymously. This is what I’ve learnt”
In January 2021, Eleanor Tattersfield asked her followers on Instagram to post her an anonymous sex confession. She was soon inundated with postcards scrawled with secrets…
If you had told me in 2019 that in a few years’ time I would spend chunks of my day reading the anonymous sex confessions of strangers, I’d have laughed. Just like now, the pre-pandemic me ran a stationery and art print shop in London’s Clerkenwell, where I designed and handmake cards, posters and gifts. But during the Covid lockdowns when my shop was shut, I found a dusty box of old postcards and had an idea.
In January 2021, deep in lockdown, I posted on Instagram explaining that if people sent me their address, I’d send a postcard for them to anonymously write their innermost pandemic secrets to post back to me. I was inundated. Some were decorated, some simply scrawled, but each carried a very personal confession, from all ages and walks of life, about relationships, rebellion and loneliness. They became my best-selling book, Lockdown Secrets, and this gave me another idea.
At least half were about sex, which surprised me when us Brits are supposed to be notoriously reserved about it. So I put out a new shout-out for people to send me their sex secrets and the postcards came pouring in. In fact, they still are, much to the amusement of our postman Ronnie, who reads them on the way to the shop. It makes his day.
I shared the first few on my Instagram, and the reaction was so overwhelmingly positive, it snowballed from there. These days, I receive between 10 and 20 postcards a day and it’s thrilling reading each one. I feel so privileged that somebody would reveal something so personal to me. I’ve learned so much through reading them, too – mainly that there really shouldn’t be any taboos around consensual sex between adults. Everything is ‘normal’.
One main theme is women over 50 having the sexual time of their lives. Many have written who having ended toxic relationships post-lockdown to have a whole new existence of sexual freedom. It’s really uplifting.
One woman revealed she’d got divorced, decided to try a sex party, took a couple back to her hotel for her first ever threesome and then went to the V&A after breakfast the next day. In fact, I had a postcard the other day from someone who’d had sex among the V&A exhibits. It’s always been my favourite museum.
The younger generation, meanwhile, are very open about their preferences and how they identify sexually. They’re really into polyamory and pretty much open to anything – it’s almost uncool to say you’re heterosexual and monogamous now.
A lot of people are having sex in public, too. One postcard listed all the myriad places they’d had sex, including the office loos and kitchen, on the wall of someone’s front garden, in a phone box on Oxford Street, in the middle of Battersea Park, in a black cab, on the dancefloor at Heaven, on a bench press at the gym. However, at the bottom it says: “But I can barely get going in my semi-detached suburban bedroom.” So very British!
The creativity with which people reveal their sex secrets is also phenomenal. One, for example, is a 3D advent calendar style postcard depicting the changing rooms at a Centre Parcs. The secret is revealed behind each openable door (and the logo reads Centre Porcs)! Each one is a little work of art. Even those just written in pencil are heartrendingly beautiful.
The hugely positive reaction continues to amaze me. A woman came into the shop yesterday and said: “I love your Instagram feed, you have no idea how happy it makes me and how life-affirming it is.” That happens a lot. It’s so gratifying.
Another told me she gets her teenage daughters to read the Instagram, so they see a feed that has real stories about real sex lives: the good, the bad and the kinky. In unburdening secrets, people feel catharsis. They might have a kink they feel ashamed of, but then they find out others do too. By sharing more, you connect, and that’s why it has universal appeal. Those connections are sometimes profound, sometimes comforting, but overall they reveal the most about about what it is to be human.
Most recently, I’ve also started Secrets.FM, an online answerphone where people can record secrets anonymously, which anyone can listen to. They are really varied – there was one from a man who once worked as a dominatrix for rich women, and it’s hilarious, he ends by saying, “Highest paid job I ever had, work begets play begets work.” There was another from a woman who had sex in an open-to-the-public cave while exploring it. They are all fascinating – and actually hearing the voices, hesitations and breathing makes them feel different. You pick up the nuances about each person and the secrets have a more immediate and confessional feeling in recordings, it’s less polished.
I’m also working on a Secrets podcast, based on both the postcard and the audio confessions. Guests are set to include novelists, therapists, artists and customers to discuss and unpick this wealth of human experience and intrigue.
Whisper it, but my role as ‘keeper of the secrets’ looks set to continue.
Sex Secrets: Postcards From The Bed by Eleanor Tattersfield (£12.99, Batsford) is out now.
Images: Getty