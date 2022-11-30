One woman revealed she’d got divorced, decided to try a sex party, took a couple back to her hotel for her first ever threesome and then went to the V&A after breakfast the next day. In fact, I had a postcard the other day from someone who’d had sex among the V&A exhibits. It’s always been my favourite museum.

The younger generation, meanwhile, are very open about their preferences and how they identify sexually. They’re really into polyamory and pretty much open to anything – it’s almost uncool to say you’re heterosexual and monogamous now.

A lot of people are having sex in public, too. One postcard listed all the myriad places they’d had sex, including the office loos and kitchen, on the wall of someone’s front garden, in a phone box on Oxford Street, in the middle of Battersea Park, in a black cab, on the dancefloor at Heaven, on a bench press at the gym. However, at the bottom it says: “But I can barely get going in my semi-detached suburban bedroom.” So very British!

The creativity with which people reveal their sex secrets is also phenomenal. One, for example, is a 3D advent calendar style postcard depicting the changing rooms at a Centre Parcs. The secret is revealed behind each openable door (and the logo reads Centre Porcs)! Each one is a little work of art. Even those just written in pencil are heartrendingly beautiful.