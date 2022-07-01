There’s a fine line between privacy and secrecy, and when it comes to relationships, this is an area where you’ll need to tread very carefully.

After all, no one needs to share absolutely every thought and feeling with their significant other – but when it comes to withholding information, that’s a whole other story.

One person addressing this is therapist Maria Sosa.

The Miami-based counsellor has taken to Instagram to share the difference between privacy and secrecy and just how it can impact your relationship.