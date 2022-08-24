Chemistry calculations, star signs and birth charts: we’ve long looked to external (and, at times, questionable) sources to dictate our compatibility with a partner, but few have been quite as pervasive as love languages.

First theorised by Gary Chapman in his 1992 book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret To Love That Lasts, the five distinct love languages are widely interpreted ways in which we communicate love. According to Chapman, everyone has a primary love language – and it’s this which defines what kind of love we expect from our partners, and how we express affection towards others. As Chapman sets out, they are: words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, receiving gifts and acts of service.