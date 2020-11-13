“I got married three months ago, and we haven’t seen each other since”

In my case, we’ve spent the last three months long-distance, surviving on nightly video calls and constantly checking our immigration case status, the only real change being my surname. We are hoping to have wedding parties in both our home countries over the next two years but were mostly focussed on seeing each other for the first time since we got married.

Spouses of US citizens are exempt from the current travel ban but, until my visa is approved, we are bound by tourist restrictions on the amount of time I can be in the country and how often. I was due to travel to NY in early December for Christmas, until the Boris announced a new national lockdown that banned international travel, with the only exemption being for work.

After a couple of stressful days, I got on a flight the day before lockdown started. By the time you will get to read this I will have arrived but as I write I am anxious about border security and strict quarantine requirements, but above all excited to spend proper time with my husband.

We’ll be together for more than two weeks for the first time in nearly three years so it will be intense, but worth it to wake up together on Christmas morning – there are many couples who won’t be so lucky.