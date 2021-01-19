Whether it’s a partner during an argument or your mum simply trying to help, the phrase “don’t take it so personally” is bandied about an awful lot in life.

In some cases, we can all be guilty of overreacting – no-one likes perceived criticism, after all. It’s hard not to be defensive. But it’s also worth bearing in mind that this is a classic tactic that gaslighters reach for in their mission to control.

Gaslighting – a form of emotional abuse by which someone seeks to make their victim question their own reality and sanity – can be frustratingly hard to spot.