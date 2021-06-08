Emotional consent could be the answer to bad dating and time wasting

My friend Fran*, 29, says that most ‘relationships’ she’s had in the past five years are relationships in all but name – and it’s the naming of them that seems so hard. She believes that the lack of honest conversations about feelings and intentions is what leads to people ultimately being allowed to pull shitty moves, such as ghosting.

“Being ghosted was definitely his way of saying ‘it’s casual’ without language,” she tells me when I ask about a guy who I know left a sting. “I feel like that’s the crux of it though, modern dating is language-less, we’ve been schooled on consent to use our voices – to say what we want, what we don’t want – it’s our right and we deserve it. But so much of modern dating via apps is voiceless, things happen and change, people flitter away without any conversation about what it was and what went wrong. It leaves people with all of this unaddressed emotion that’s never been let out to air while dating; nobody wants to name anything but everyone wants great sex and fun dates without ‘getting into it’. Being ghosted is the ultimate jeopardising of emotional consent – it’s like ‘I’ll take what I want and when I don’t want it, I’ll disappear’, it leaves people feeling robbed and an entire dialogue open-ended and unfinished.”

Nailing the big issue that prevents this dialogue from opening, she adds: “At the start of things you suspend your cynicism. You want to believe things will work out, you’ve been told not to push it, to take it slow, that the start is always like this – nervous, fragile and easy to break – so you allow the sex and the dates and the messages to continue without the language, without conversation, without labels or definitions.”