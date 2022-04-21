While it’s important to know what you want from a relationship, a rigid checklist of features your potential partner has to have can somewhat limit your prospects.

How highly factors like humour, values and ambition are ranked differs from person to person, but according to data from Match, in 2020, 90% of singles ranked physical attractiveness as an important quality.

It’s not surprising – there’s actually a lot of science behind lust and chemistry, as high levels of dopamine and a related hormone, norepinephrine, are released during attraction.

However, in the two years since, there appears to have been a paradigm shift. In Match’s latest report, which was released in late 2021, just 78% agreed.