“I was heartbroken about the end of the relationship but also because I felt like I was just ‘cuffed’ for a period of time and for me it was so much more than that. It’s made me worried about getting into relationships during that time of the year because I don’t know if people’s intentions are real or whether they are looking to just partner up for this concept we’ve all decided to buy into.”

Lana*, a 33-year-old writer from north London, says she has ended relationships around this time of the year when she realised the person she was dating wasn’t someone she wanted to progress with – and the prospect of Valentine’s Day was usually a key signifier of that.

“There’s something about Valentine’s Day that can sober me up when it comes to a person I’m dating or in a relationship with,” she says.

“It’s like I can be totally engrossed in the person I’m seeing and almost blinded by the fantasy of it all and the time of the year. But when it comes to February, you have Valentine’s Day and a new season approaching and there is something in me that realises the person either isn’t the one or I’m not invested in the situation as much as I thought.”