The Valentine’s Day scaries: How V-Day became the cut-off point for seasonal relationships
“While many couples who recently got together will be consumed by the passion and intensity of their new relationship, others may be coming to a rocky end as cuffing season begins to do what it does best – put an end to the short-lived romances during one of the most hyped-up and pressured times of the year,” writes Leah Sinclair.
Did you know that there are specific dates for when cuffing season begins and ends?
The seasonal relationship trend, which sees singles form short-term relationships just in time for winter, usually begins around October and comes to an end in February.
Now, many of us have engaged in cuffing season – both intentionally and unintentionally – and as a result, there’s a certain irony that we can all appreciate given that cuffing season comes to a halt just after Valentine’s Day, a date that’s slowly creeping up on us all.
“Cuffing season typically comes to an end around this time as the colder months wind down and social gatherings with family and friends become less frequent, says Dr Caroline West, Bumble’s sex and relationships expert.
“This results in people feeling less pressure to have a plus one in their lives.”
While many couples who recently got together will be consumed by the passion and intensity of their new relationship, others may be coming to a rocky end as cuffing season begins to do what it does best – put an end to the short-lived romances during one of the most hyped-up and pressured times of the year.
This annual occurrence makes February a particularly interesting month, thanks to this dichotomy that exists within it. The month of love has inadvertently become the month of break-ups, transforming a time which was once associated with excitement and romance to one of fear as the prospect of an impending break-up looms in the air.
The pressure of Valentine’s Day lurking in the shadows is a cause for concern among singles and couples alike. That pressure often leaves couples facing an ultimatum: either to make a show of their love and commitment to their partner or, for some, a time to get out before it gets too serious.
According to data from dating app Bumble, October (the start of cuffing season), November and January (Dating Sunday) are peak times for interactions on the app.
In addition, Dating app Badoo found over half of singles claim they feel the pressure to date more during cuffing season and 45% would settle for somebody they’re not 100% sure of.
In data shared with Stylist, Plenty of Fish discovered that the mounting pressure of Valentine’s Day could also be a contributing factor to this difficult period, with societal expectations (58%) advertisements and marketing (57%) and social media hype (48%) making February a particularly pressure-filled month.
“I would’ve never considered my previous relationship one that was a ‘cuffing season relationship’ but I later realised I’d fallen into that trap,” says Samantha Davies, a 29-year-old freelance make-up artist from south-east London.
“We started dating in October and connected almost instantly. What followed was the beginnings of a really lovely relationship and we were excited for the new year and to share some amazing times together.”
Despite Davies and her ex-boyfriend’s initial excitement, things soon started to turn as they headed towards Valentine’s Day.
“I noticed he started to pull back around the end of January last year, but I just felt like we were settling into who we were as a couple and were working out the kinks,” she said. “And while I understood that our relationship wasn’t always going to be happy 24/7, he continued to pull back and broke up with me just before Valentine’s Day.”
Davies said the end of the relationship left her “completely heartbroken” at a time she was hoping to feel the most loved – and it changed her perspective on dating during the typical cuffing season period.
“His reason for breaking up with me was that he wasn’t ‘feeling it’ any more but it seemed extremely flippant and like an excuse to just get out at a time he felt like he didn’t need or want me any more,” she admits.
“I was heartbroken about the end of the relationship but also because I felt like I was just ‘cuffed’ for a period of time and for me it was so much more than that. It’s made me worried about getting into relationships during that time of the year because I don’t know if people’s intentions are real or whether they are looking to just partner up for this concept we’ve all decided to buy into.”
Lana*, a 33-year-old writer from north London, says she has ended relationships around this time of the year when she realised the person she was dating wasn’t someone she wanted to progress with – and the prospect of Valentine’s Day was usually a key signifier of that.
“There’s something about Valentine’s Day that can sober me up when it comes to a person I’m dating or in a relationship with,” she says.
“It’s like I can be totally engrossed in the person I’m seeing and almost blinded by the fantasy of it all and the time of the year. But when it comes to February, you have Valentine’s Day and a new season approaching and there is something in me that realises the person either isn’t the one or I’m not invested in the situation as much as I thought.”
Lana says that experiencing this more than once made her realise that the allure of cuffing season and having a partner at a specific time could be influencing the decisions she makes.
“The pressure of cuffing season does exist and while we can all act like we’re not susceptible to it, some of us are,” she says.
“I’ve had to step back and think about why I engage in these relationships which end around February even though it’s not intentional. I understand it’s not fair to those I’m dating and it’s something I’m working on changing.”
While February might be a time of concern for some, the reality is relationships and love come with a barrel of risks.
You risk opening up emotionally and physically, sharing your deepest and wildest dreams and secrets and it could all come crashing down – even during what’s considered one of the most “romantic” months of the year.
“If a relationship comes to an end, enjoy it for what it was and, if you can, try and appreciate the moments you shared,” says Dr West.
“Even short-term relationships can be a fulfilling and positive experience, so try to see this as an opportunity to approach dating in a new light.”
*Names have been changed
Image: Getty