First introduced by family therapist Salvador Minuchin over 50 years ago, enmeshment is a description of a relationship between two or more people in which personal boundaries are permeable and unclear. While it’s been widely theorised within families, it can also exist within romantic relationships and friendships.

“Enmeshment describes a relationship system where members are expected to think, feel and believe in certain ways based upon spoken or unspoken rules for interaction,” Marie Fraser, a clinical hypnotherapist, tells Stylist.

“Enmeshment ultimately prevents true independence and can prevent people from developing a sense of self, engaging in outside relationships and learning to self-regulate emotions. With enmeshment, you are brought up to see yourself as an entity, of ‘us’, instead of, being permitted to be your unique and wonderful self.”