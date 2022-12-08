“Ethical non-monogamy made me confront my ego”
More people than ever are identifying as non-monogamous. One writer recounts her experience.
As an ethically non-monogamous person (meaning I have romantic relationships with multiple consenting people at once), I’m often asked whether or not I get jealous knowing that the people I’m dating are sleeping with other people too. Anyone who practises a form of non-monogamy will be used to hearing a variation of this. My answer is usually an unflinching ‘never’. If I’m honest, however, the truth is that it varies.
I’ve always had a wandering eye in monogamous relationships. Even when I’ve been in serious monogamous ones, I felt that dating other people casually wouldn’t alter how I felt about my primary partner. In monogamous relationships, it’s natural to want to feel as though we are ‘enough’ for our partner. That they would never need to look elsewhere, something I also believed for a long time. Over time, however, I started to question this – isn’t it counterintuitive to expect one person to fulfil our every need? And didn’t it make more sense to pursue meaningful connections with more than one person then?
I was fresh out of my last serious monogamous relationship in the autumn of 2021 when I first decided to put this theory to the test. Returning to the dating scene, I began labelling myself as ‘ethically non-monogamous’ (ENM) on dating apps. The idea of living non-monogamously had been on my radar for a few years at this point as I had a few friends who were ENM. Although I was (and still am) figuring it out, I knew this felt better than displaying myself as monogamous when I didn’t feel I was, or could be.
I met my first ENM date through the dating app Feeld, which caters for the polyamorous and kink communities to find like-minded people. My date and I (also ENM) had an upfront and frank conversation about what we were looking for, what our boundaries were, how many people we were actively seeing. I was taken aback by how liberating something seemingly so straightforward felt. The reality was a little different, however.
When our text conversation dwindled one Friday evening, for example, I knew he was on a date, which caused my brain to immediately go into overdrive. I began going over his Instagram followers, trying to work out who it could be, would he find her more attractive? Will he take her where we went on our last date? Will she also love that obscure jazz musician he was trying to get me into? In the middle of this spiral, I managed to take a step back and ask myself: do I actually care or am I allowing my ego to cloud my judgment? The answer, I realised, was no. I didn’t really care whether he found her prettier or took her to the same restaurant we’d gone to. Really, my reaction was more to do with the way I’d learnt to behave in a romantic setting through pop culture and in past relationships. We’re taught to be territorial – and to want to feel like the only object of our lover’s affection, which is driven by ego, I believe. And I was brushing right up against mine.
Actively knowing the person I’m dating is on dating apps and talking to other women put my ego (temporarily) into a tailspin. I reminded myself that in this situation, however, I was not being compared to these other dates. It wasn’t me or her. If the date went well, he would be dating her as well – not instead of. We could happily coexist. On top of that, I was free to date other people too. This realisation felt like a breakthrough.
But things changed with the next man I dated. He was in a long-term relationship, he and his partner had decided to be ENM a few years prior – it was jarring from day one. Knowing he was going back home to his girlfriend after spending the day with me was odd. His priority, understandably, was ensuring his longtime girlfriend was OK after our dates, meaning he’d rush home to check in with her. But who was doing that with me? I struggled to know how to express what I was feeling to him without feeling like a failure. I knew what I signed up for, after all.
Still, the idea of being his number two felt unbearable, despite enjoying our bond. I had no issue dating multiple people at once when there was a level playing field, but when a hierarchy of who was most important emerged, I hated it. While this works for some people, it wasn’t something my brain could get past – and still isn’t.
In these moments, ENM has been hard, but overall I am far happier than I was being monogamous. I’ve had some of the healthiest dating experiences of my life in the last year. In order for open relationships of any capacity to be successful, you have to allow yourself to be vulnerable from day one in order for both parties to feel as though they can communicate fully with each other – on boundaries, desires, everything. You also have to get really honest with yourself about why you’re feeling the way you’re feeling? Why are you being possessive, for example? And why did you have the desire to date more than one person in the first place? The issues that non-monogamy causes you to work through, which, for me, have all centred around my pride and ego, aren’t things I would have willed myself to address otherwise.
A year on from that break-up, my relationships with the people I’m romantically involved with – two at the time of writing – are caring, nurturing and built on communication. The ability to date multiple people simultaneously is fulfilling my natural desire to get to know people on a deeper level. I’m still yet to successfully date another person in an open, long-term relationship, and I likely never will. The biggest thing I’ve learnt in all this is that I can make my own rules.
