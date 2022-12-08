“Ethical non-monogamy made me confront my ego”

But things changed with the next man I dated. He was in a long-term relationship, he and his partner had decided to be ENM a few years prior – it was jarring from day one. Knowing he was going back home to his girlfriend after spending the day with me was odd. His priority, understandably, was ensuring his longtime girlfriend was OK after our dates, meaning he’d rush home to check in with her. But who was doing that with me? I struggled to know how to express what I was feeling to him without feeling like a failure. I knew what I signed up for, after all.

Still, the idea of being his number two felt unbearable, despite enjoying our bond. I had no issue dating multiple people at once when there was a level playing field, but when a hierarchy of who was most important emerged, I hated it. While this works for some people, it wasn’t something my brain could get past – and still isn’t.

In these moments, ENM has been hard, but overall I am far happier than I was being monogamous. I’ve had some of the healthiest dating experiences of my life in the last year. In order for open relationships of any capacity to be successful, you have to allow yourself to be vulnerable from day one in order for both parties to feel as though they can communicate fully with each other – on boundaries, desires, everything. You also have to get really honest with yourself about why you’re feeling the way you’re feeling? Why are you being possessive, for example? And why did you have the desire to date more than one person in the first place? The issues that non-monogamy causes you to work through, which, for me, have all centred around my pride and ego, aren’t things I would have willed myself to address otherwise.

A year on from that break-up, my relationships with the people I’m romantically involved with – two at the time of writing – are caring, nurturing and built on communication. The ability to date multiple people simultaneously is fulfilling my natural desire to get to know people on a deeper level. I’m still yet to successfully date another person in an open, long-term relationship, and I likely never will. The biggest thing I’ve learnt in all this is that I can make my own rules.

