As an American living in London, I am one of the people for whom Christmas is not materialising the way I had envisioned it would. My husband is British, so past Christmases have been built on a compromise to alternate the holidays in each other’s hometown.

This year, it was our turn to head to my hometown of Washington DC – and to say that I’m excited to be under one roof with all my cousins and be reunited with my family dog Lady would be a serious understatement. But with the alarming rise in coronavirus rates in America – over 11.8 million reported cases of infection and a rising death toll of 252,000 – everyone (my family included) seems shocked that I’m even considering traveling to the US.

Of course, I can’t blame them. I know it sounds ludicrous to head towards a fire, but there’s no reasoning with someone desperate to be reunited with their loved ones.