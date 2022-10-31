When it comes to friendships, do you prefer to text every day or favour a long phone call every once in a while? Are you upset when a friend cancels plans last minute or are you secretly glad you can now spend the night on the sofa watching Friends?

Every friendship dynamic is different and, upon closer introspection, certain themes may start to emerge.

One way to understand these feelings and behaviours is through attachment theory. A term you’ve likely heard used in the context of romantic relationships, it was first coined by psychologist John Bowlby in the mid-20th century and describes the idea that how you behave as an adult in both intimate relationships and friendships can be linked to your childhood.