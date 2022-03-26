“Confidantes and role models”: why our aunties are so important

“You were my first love.” My auntie once proudly proclaimed these words to me and told me about how she held me as a newborn baby and instantly fell head over heels. To me, the thought of falling so in love with a baby that wasn’t even mine was unfathomable – until I met my own nephew for the first time and became just as besotted.

Stories like this aren’t rare – so many of us who are aunties will attest to the deep and unconditional love we feel for our nephews and nieces. But, it’s a familial role that can often be overlooked.

Here, three women, all proud aunties, tell Stylist about their experiences and what they’ve learned from this rewarding role in their families.