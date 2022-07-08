I have played a part in weddings – I’ve been a bridesmaid, done a reading, started the midnight macarena, bought 20 tequilas to get the party going – but would the wedding have been equally as great for the bride and groom if I wasn’t there? My ego might take a bruising from this answer, but it’s always yes, it would have been. The next step is: are you brave enough to put yourself first and confront the bride to tell her that you want to bow out? For the sake of how you are feeling, I really hope so.

Truth be told, I think all your reasons for cancelling are completely valid (I say this as someone who wishes she had cancelled on a few more things in her life). Give your friend and your friendship the benefit of the doubt and tell your friend life is a bit too overwhelming for you right now, but you want nothing more than to celebrate her and you will do that in a way that feels comfortable for both of you. If you do decide this is the route you want to take, tell her in person or over the phone. Send her flowers on the wedding morning to let her know you’re wishing her the best day, and make a booking for an intimate dinner for just the two of you so you can hear all about her day. Whatever you do, let it be your decision – and one that you are happy with.