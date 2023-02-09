“I only existed when she needed comforting”: the problematic rise of the ‘charging station’ friend
Ever had a friend who forgets about you when their life is going well? It’s more common (and toxic) than you might think, writes Jackie Adedeji.
“She knew Miranda was behind her.”
I think about this powerful line from Sex And The City a lot when I think about friendships, particularly a 15-year friendship of mine that recently came to an end.
In the scene, Miranda learns she’s pregnant and struggles to decide whether she’ll keep it or not, which upsets Charlotte because she is trying for a baby herself. Charlotte decides she wants to walk home alone, but Miranda ignores her and walks behind her the entire way. It’s a silent but meaningful gesture – she has her back and she doesn’t even need to say it.
In my relationship with my ex-best friend Amber*, I was the Miranda. I was always behind her, ready to catch her when she fell. Until I realised she was never going to catch me. I had become the ‘charging station friend’ in our dynamic.
“A ‘charging station friend’ is a metaphor for a friend who will turn to you when they’re going through a difficulty and need your support, but you then won’t hear from them when things are going well in their life,” explains clinical psychologist Dr Sandy Harper, summarising our dynamic perfectly. “You might find that they don’t give you the same support back or aren’t there for you when you need them.”
I’m not alone. Over on TikTok, videos with the label ‘friend who drains energy’ have racked up 16.4 million views, with countless made from the perspective of the exhausted friend who has been ditched for a new partner or friend – someone who has been deemed more fun at that time – only to then come crawling back when they need a shoulder to cry on.
For Maria, 29, it was realising many of her friends sought out her wild and free-spirited energy, but they weren’t there for her when she needed to be vulnerable, and that caused her to reassess her relationships. “I started therapy two years ago because I’d become a charging station for so many people in my life,” she explains. “I spent so much energy and time being readily available: constant phone calls, always meeting up to always be there for them, but I was left feeling incredibly exhausted by the end.”
Similarly, for Rebecca, 34, being a people-pleaser fed into this relationship dynamic over time. ”I moved around a lot growing up, and due to that, I was a pro at pleasing people, making friends and moulding myself to fit,” she says. “I got my sense of self through how others viewed me and being the ‘ultimate friend’, whether that was being the best listener or the holder of secrets. I was forever the charging point.”
In contrast, this hadn’t always been the dynamic between Amber and me. We became best friends at 16 years old, spending so much time together that people would refer to us as a pair. We were inseparable.
Things changed, however, when she got her first boyfriend at 23. When she started having issues in her relationship, I was waiting in the wings to hug her and tell her everything was OK, that she was safe. We would talk for hours on end about her feelings; feelings I had heard a million times before, but that’s friendship, isn’t it, I told myself.
Around the same time, I also entered into my own long-term relationship, and while Amber was still high on my priority list – I would message her to plan visits or try to organise city mini-breaks for the following year – I started to realise that I was slipping down hers.
Gone were the days when she would help me plan my birthday every year or when we would meet up ‘just because’. Now, it was only when issues arose in her romantic relationships or at work that she’d reach out – then, she would be glued to my hip, waiting on me to tell her which direction to take in her relationship, spending hours trying to deconstruct situations where she would leave feeling empowered. She always left feeling better than she came, and then off she would go. And I wouldn’t hear from her again until she was sad.
It hurt and I started to feel used.
While it was painful, according to Dr Harper, it isn’t a particularly unusual dynamic – there are hundreds of different interpersonal patterns we all have with our friends, and not all of them are healthy.
“Friendships can’t be balanced and reciprocal all the time,” she explains. “But if you feel repeatedly unsupported by your friend or you routinely leave an interaction feeling unfulfilled, then it might be time to reassess where this friendship sits in your life.”
She agrees that the reason the dynamic felt off-balance in our friendship was because there was one person having their needs met and the other person wasn’t – me, in this case.
“Honouring our own boundaries and needs can be a hard thing to do,” Dr Harper adds. “But looking after other people’s needs at the detriment of our own isn’t healthy. Your needs are just as important, and just as you show up for others, you have to show up for yourself too. It’s OK to realise that this friendship dynamic will continue unless one of you shifts it. It’s OK to redefine where a friend gets to be in your life.”
Ultimately, our friends are not our therapists, and it’s not healthy to give so much of ourselves to someone else if it’s not reciprocated. Being kind to yourself can sometimes mean letting go of something that no longer serves you, even if it’s the person you swore you would take a bullet for. In the end, I confronted Amber, who apologised via text but made no effort to change her behaviour, prompting me to resign from my role as charging station, hype woman and energy giver.
I still have an amazing batch of friends who I adore. I am there for them, and they’re there for me – the dynamic is healthy and it’s balanced. And, perhaps most tellingly, I don’t feel depleted when we hang up the phone.
*Some names have been changed.
Images: Getty