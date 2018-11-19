22 joyful Christmas traditions to start with your friends

Have you noticed how, when December rolls around, it’s those same little things that always get us excited about Christmas?

It could be the first time you hear the distinctive opening notes of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, or your first taste of mulled wine; either way, it’s those familiar little traditions that help us feel Christmassy year in, year out.

And how better to revel in these bursts of seasonal joy than with our best friends? After all, when it comes to adorable Christmas traditions, there’s no one who will appreciate an afternoon of hand-making cards or re-watching Love Actually for the 3,746th time than our soul sisters.