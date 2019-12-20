How to survive Christmas when you have a difficult family, according to a psychologist

Louise Tyler is a therapist and member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP). Here are her tips for having a good Christmas when your relationship with your family is difficult.

1. Ignore social media

We all know that social media just shows people’s best bits. But this can be difficult – especially during Christmas time, when social feeds are full of people’s festive highlights reel. Tyler stresses it’s important, as much as you can, to ignore this pressure. “Remember that what you see on social media is never, or very rarely, the whole story,” she says.

2. Talk about it

“The blood is thicker than water idea means that estrangement or strains in a family tends to be quite taboo,” Tyler says. “People often don’t talk about it, and it leads to a sense of shame.” Remember there are “so many people going through it” and, as she explains, “if we spoke about it more, there’d be a huge sense of relief; once you realise that other people are going through the same things as you, it takes away the sense of shame.”

3. Set boundaries

If you have a difficult relationship with your family, it is possible to spend Christmas together but you must impose strong boundaries. Make a decision before Christmas to avoid unnecessary pressure, and try your best to stick to it.

This can look any number of ways: you may choose to spend the day with family but not spend the night, spend a set amount of time visiting, or going around to see family before Christmas. “It’s OK to limit visits,” Tyler says. “It’s OK to leave early, it’s OK to step away. It’s OK to say no to invitations.”

4. Look after yourself

Some of Tyler’s clients book holidays over Christmas to avoid family pressure or tension. But there are other ways to look after yourself, too. “Have realistic expectations, for one – it’s just one day,” she says. “I tell clients to view it as time off for self-care, being lazy – I call it the ultimate duvet day. It can be what you want it to be; it doesn’t always have to be about sitting around playing happy families.”

5. Make your own traditions

If you don’t want to spend the day with your family, that doesn’t mean Christmas has to be spent alone. “This is where talking to people comes in – you may well find people are in the same position and want to spend Christmas together,” she says. “Start new traditions of who you spend Christmas with and how.”