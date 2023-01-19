“We don’t necessarily think about these stages because they just show up naturally over time,” says Mullen. “However, as life progresses into adulthood, we may make new friends or old ones may change and how we feel in those friendships can be different from how the person on the other side of the friendship feels.”

Whether it’s an acquaintance divulging super personal information or a peer friend who is inserting themselves into your life as if they’re a BFF, navigating a space where your friendship is viewed differently is difficult to process.

“Friendships can at times feel unbalanced when one person isn’t as invested in the friendship, and naturally, some people have a harder time opening up about their personal lives, emotional distress or other difficulties.”

Mullen says that when friendships shift in such a way that one is more invested than the other, it creates a problematic dynamic and “can encourage negative patterns and behaviour that undermines our long-term happiness”.

She adds that while some may feel a need to address the friendship imbalance in their lives it is “perfectly OK” to invest a little less energy into others when you feel overwhelmed, drained or not ready to progress a friendship.