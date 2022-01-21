Iman, 27, initially gave up alcohol for religious reasons. “My parents are from different religions, but both agreed that drinking was a sin and neither of them have touched alcohol their entire lives,” she tells Stylist.

“When I moved out of my mum’s house and gained the freedom I craved, I started drinking a lot more. It went from socially drinking to ‘I need a drink because I’ve had a bad day’ or ‘It’s been a great day.’

“My friends all drank. I work in PR so not drinking feels almost like a crime. A huge part of our job is about getting people to have a good time and drinking was a huge part of that. It felt near impossible to give up drinking. But, lockdown quickly made me realise I didn’t enjoy alcohol and hangovers. I had developed an unhealthy dependency on alcohol. I asked myself often if I was an alcoholic.”

Iman started slowly telling her friends she wanted to quit drinking. Expecting more support, she was initially met with laughs. “I felt a bit hurt,” she says. “I hold my friends very dear and I hope they can support all my decisions. At the moment a few relationships are rocky because some have stopped inviting me to places to avoid the awkwardness of not drinking.”