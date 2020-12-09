“Muuum, tell Hollie she needs to leave my bedroom… she’s bad luck!”

That was my big brother shouting in frustration while playing Tomb Raider when we were much, much younger. Apparently, my quiet presence on his floor was the reason Lara Croft kept dying. “Maybe it’s because you suck,” I cried before running downstairs to try and get my mum to tell him off.

Since then, Tim and I have grown up together and built a much better relationship. He’s actually one of the most reliable, kind and hardworking people in my life – the family’s Golden Boy. And yes, I have used my cunning little sister ways to take advantage of these virtues on more than one occasion over the years.

In fact, he’s been a total lifesaver for me twice this year alone.