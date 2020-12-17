This family issue – the idea that mothers give their sons special treatment while giving their daughters a harder time – is something I massively relate to.

Growing up as a very quiet and reserved child, I always felt overshadowed by my two hyperactive and cheeky older brothers. My mum of course showed me love and affection, especially as I was her youngest child and only daughter. But then my little sister came along (grrr!), I became a middle child and, well, we all started to grow up.

Since my teenage years right up until today, I feel that my mum has “mollycoddled” my brothers into adulthood, helping them with life admin and even chores around their own homes. And, although I have a good relationship with my mum and know she is always there for me, I feel I would never get the same amount of help they do.

When I’ve spoken to her about this before, she either says I’m being ridiculous or explains that it’s because she knows I’m more responsible, independent and smarter than my brothers. But while I (obviously) agree with this, it would just be nice to be looked after in this doting way from time to time.

Sure, I might sound a little bit pathetic, but we all know how deep family issues can cut and sting.