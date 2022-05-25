It might sound obvious, but talk to your friend. You have already been able to identify that her news in relation to how you are feeling could be problematic for your friendship going forward. But there’s a reason she is your best friend: she will already know that this is worthy of a conversation. This is something I didn’t give my best friend credit for when, drunkenly, I finally admitted my worry. To which she replied: “I know, I have been thinking about you and I wanted you to know this changes nothing.” And she was right. Sure, we are a lot less hungover together, but she’s still the person that I turn to laugh and cry with.

There are few people that know you better than a best friend. I don’t think it is my place to tell you what to say to her, but I do urge you to say it and to be truthful. Through this honesty, you might find your relationship does change; you might find that you have to safeguard yourself while she goes through something you want to be doing alongside her. That doesn’t make you a bad friend, it just makes you an honest one, and that’s what she will respect most.