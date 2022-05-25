Ask Billie: “My best friend is pregnant but I’ve been trying for 2 years – how should I handle this?”
Stylist’s columnist Billie Bhatia on how to handle a friend’s pregnancy announcement when you’re dealing with fertility heartache.
“My best friend has just announced her pregnancy – it was a ‘happy accident’ as she’s only been with her partner for a few months. I’m delighted for her but can’t help feeling sad too – my husband and I have been trying for nearly two years and are starting to think about IVF. I’m worried this will come between our friendship. Any advice on how I can handle this?”
Before we tackle any advice, I want to acknowledge how tough this situation is. Even voicing your fertility struggles out loud puts you in a vulnerable position, so thank you for doing so, and I’m sorry for any pain you’re going through.
In my 20s, my biggest worry was paying my rent on time. The rest of life and its heavy responsibilities – relationships, my body’s ticking clock, and climbing a career ladder – were shoved to the back of my mind. Then, with a brutality I wasn’t ready for, as soon as I turned 30, all of these life moments – relationships, careers, family, fertility – were aggressively pushed to the fore. It came in the form of my best friend telling me she was pregnant. Quite viciously, I was faced with the reckoning that just because my friends and I were a similar age, it didn’t mean we were living the same lives.
I can’t say I was in the same shoes you find yourself in now, but I do understand the worry of thinking that these big life changes – marriage, children, families – and how you are feeling about it, might come between your friendship. It’s easy to fall into the hole of comparing life milestones, particularly when you have close friendships that have led you to lead similar lives thus far. Try to repeat this phrase in your head as often as you can: comparison is the thief of joy.
First, and foremost, you are entitled to feel sad. I punished myself for feeling sad after my friend shared her happy news – I wasn’t trying for a baby, but I thought I was going to get left behind. During this time, I was cruel to myself and said things I wouldn’t dare utter to another soul. I also tried to squash my feelings and pretend they didn’t exist, when I should have given them room to breathe. There was no part of me that was unhappy for my friend – truly, I was over the moon for her – but that didn’t take away from my own sadness. Sadness because I hadn’t found someone that I wanted to have children with, sadness that I had no idea if I could even have children, and a heavy, envious kind of sadness that someone I loved was living out the life I had always wanted for myself.
If you feel sad, be sad. Cry, scream, beat down a door, kick a bin (a personal favourite), wallow in your emotions and let them bed in. It’s human nature to inherently put ourselves first. To make ourselves the main character in our own stories. That is unavoidable. Having the time to sit and really feel these emotions simply makes you human.
I’m also not here to dismiss your situation with a patronising, “Everything happens for a reason,” or worse, “Your time will come!” Because, having been in those shoes, albeit under different circumstances, that attitude leaves you with nothing but frustration – and dare I say it, more sadness. Life, as I have come to learn (through a series of tough lessons, from relationships to confronting my own body’s capabilities), never goes as you planned. If my ‘plan’ had come to fruition, right now I would be a lawyer married to a man called Mark (I had gone so far as to pick the name) with two children and a third on the way.
So what I will say is: I’m so sorry that you are struggling with your fertility. It’s a heart-breaking journey when you want something so much, and it comes so easily to others. But don’t let this struggle define your friendship – or even you as a person. I feel grateful that the conversation around fertility is finally opening up in a way that allows people to talk about the ups and downs of creating our own families. A close friend of mine has publicly shared her story of success through surrogacy (after heartbreaking loss), while another has intimately disclosed a series of miscarriages she has suffered. Generations before us did not have that dialogue or space to talk, and I believe it is entirely critical to how we navigate the ever-tricky waters of having children.
It might sound obvious, but talk to your friend. You have already been able to identify that her news in relation to how you are feeling could be problematic for your friendship going forward. But there’s a reason she is your best friend: she will already know that this is worthy of a conversation. This is something I didn’t give my best friend credit for when, drunkenly, I finally admitted my worry. To which she replied: “I know, I have been thinking about you and I wanted you to know this changes nothing.” And she was right. Sure, we are a lot less hungover together, but she’s still the person that I turn to laugh and cry with.
There are few people that know you better than a best friend. I don’t think it is my place to tell you what to say to her, but I do urge you to say it and to be truthful. Through this honesty, you might find your relationship does change; you might find that you have to safeguard yourself while she goes through something you want to be doing alongside her. That doesn’t make you a bad friend, it just makes you an honest one, and that’s what she will respect most.
Ask Billie anything on Instagram, @stylistmagazine
Images: Portrait Sarah Brick/illustration via Getty